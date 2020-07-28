Baton Rouge-based home health company Amedisys posted second-quarter earnings of $34.7 million, or $1.04 per share, compared to $33.7 million, or $1.02 per share, a year ago.
Net service revenue for the company was $485.1 million for the quarter, down from nearly $493 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue for the hospice division was up from $153.2 million to $177.1 million. Home health was down from $318.6 million to $290.2 million and personal care dropped from $21.2 million to $17.7 million.
The report topped Wall Street expectations. The Zacks Consensus estimate was earnings of 79 cents per share.
“The pandemic continues to highlight the importance of caring for people in their homes, wherever they call home, and as such has positioned Amedisys for continued growth in the future,” Paul B. Kusserow, president and chief executive officer, said.
For 2020, Amedisys is now forecasting earnings per share in the range of $4.84 to $5.06, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax and deductions between $245 million and $255 million.
Amedisys earnings were down $5.87, or 2.7% a share Tuesday, to close at $214.79.