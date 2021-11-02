Churchill’s Wine and Cigars is moving into a space off Corporate Boulevard after plans to relocate the business to Acadian-Perkins Plaza were derailed by neighborhood opposition.
Churchill’s was set to move into the space currently occupied by Claitor’s Law Books, but got rebuttal from some Southdowns residents. A rezoning hearing to allow the business to move into Acadian-Perkins was set to go before the city-parish Planning Commission in October, but it was withdrawn before the meeting. Ronnie Lewis, general manager, said there was fear a zoning battle could keep Churchill’s closed for months.
Instead, Churchill’s signed a lease and is moving into the space that had been occupied by The Cove. Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate represented both Churchill’s and Citiplace.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Lewis said. “This is not too far from the old location.”
Churchill’s has been in business at 7949 Jefferson Highway since 1997. But an Ochsner specialty clinic is moving into the space next door that had been occupied by Pearson’s and it is taking over part of the Churchill’s space.
Churchill’s closed last week and is in the process of moving into 2561 Citiplace. The space has been vacant since the Cove closed in 2018.
“We would love to be open by the first week of December,” said Lewis, although he admits the timetable may be too optimistic.
Some of the cedar furnishing from Churchill’s have been salvaged and will be used in the new location. “We’re keeping the nostalgia, but getting a facelift for the modern era,” he said.
The Cove space is about 5,800 square feet, nearly double the 3,100 square feet that Churchill’s had occupied.
Plans are to use the additional space to carry items such as glassware, shirts and hats. Churchill’s will also start carrying cold beer and wine, along with a selection of meats and cheeses.
“We’re going to be a one-stop-shop,” Lewis said.