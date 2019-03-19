A 2.2-acre tract in a commercial area at the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive has been sold for $2 million to a corporation associated with Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. The land will reportedly become an Ochsner Health Systems clinic.
GMB Properties Bluebonnet LLC, an entity that lists Benson as an officer and has the same physical address as the Saints’ Metairie offices, bought the land from Pearson Burbank LLC in a deal that closed Tuesday. Gerald T. Pearson of Baton Rouge is general manager of the seller.
Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, who represented the seller, said the plan is to build an Ochsner clinic on the site.
Daryl Centar, an Ochsner spokesman, said the company had no information to share regarding the Bluebonnet-Burbank property.
Benson spokesman Greg Bensel said in an email that the company had no comment on the property purchase "at this time."
The Bensons have a history with Ochsner. In 2010 Gayle and her late husband, Tom, donated $5 million to start the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner’s Jefferson facility. In 2010, they made an additional $20 million donation to the center.
Ochsner has a cancer center in Baton Rouge, at its medical center at O’Neal Lane and Interstate 12. There is also an oncology clinic at its High Grove medical complex, which recently opened at the Bluebonnet Boulevard exit off Interstate 10.
Michael Pou, an agent with Talbot Realty Group, who represented the seller, referred all comments about the sale to Benson.
Hebert said the tract Benson purchased came out of a 16-acre site that Pearson once owned. Over the years, he has sold off portions of the land, including the property that became the location for a RaceTrac convenience store at the Bluebonnet-Burbank intersection. Six acres of land remain and Hebert said Pearson is willing to subdivide two acres along Bluebonnet.