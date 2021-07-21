JD Sports, a British sports-fashion company, has applied to open its first store in the state in the Mall of Louisiana.
The company filed a permit Tuesday to open a 5,826-square-foot store in the mall.
JD Sports has 66 stores in the Unites States, according to the company website. The closest location is in Houston. The store carries shoes, clothes and accessories from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Champion, Puma, Under Armour and Timberland.
Last week Columbia Sportswear, another brand for active lifestyles, also filed a permit to open its first store in the state in the Mall of Louisiana.