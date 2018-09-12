The state has given its approval to ExxonMobil’s request for a multi-million-dollar property tax break on a potential Baton Rouge plant expansion, but now the company needs to persuade the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, the Metro Council and Sheriff Butch Gautreaux that it deserves the break.
The School Board is expected to vote on Exxon’s request at its Sept. 20 meeting, while the Metro Council is planning to debate the item Sept. 26 and vote on Oct. 10. Gautreaux has yet to say when he will act.
The polyolefins plant expansion, which the company says would cost between $500 million to $1 billion to build, is the energy giant’s first tax break request under new state rules for the decades-old Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
Under the new rules, approved projects receive an 80 percent property tax abatement — down from 100 percent previously — over 10 years, instead of eight. And, in a big change from the past, local taxing authorities now get a chance to say “yea” or “nay” to the portion of the tax breaks that applies to them.
ITEP is designed to give manufacturers a break on their property taxes on new capital expenditures.
Exxon’s exemption request to expand its polyolefins complex on Scenic Highway in north Baton Rouge was approved on Aug. 29 by the Louisiana Board of Industry & Commerce. The local taxing authorities have up to 60 days — until late October — to act. If they do nothing, the exemption is approved as is.
The state is projecting that Exxon’s tax break in the first year would total $5.7 million. The company said it would pay $6.9 million in property taxes over the life of the 10-year exemption — 20 percent of what it would otherwise pay — along with $32 million in sales taxes. The company said the project would create 45 new direct jobs, 20 permanent contractor jobs and 600 construction jobs at peak development.
The expansion, though, is not a certainty. If this ITEP exemption is rejected, the company has indicated it might not go forward with the project.
The School Board recently hired LSU economist Jim Richardson to issue a report on the Exxon request before the board’s Sept. 20 meeting. The board last December hired Richardson to review an ITEP request by Tin Roof Brewing that was later approved.
Domoine Rutledge, general counsel for the school system, said he wants a fresh look at the Exxon request in light of the state’s new ITEP rules.
"We really believe it's hard to make good decisions with poor information," Rutledge said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber have all endorsed Exxon’s tax break request.
Together Baton Rouge, a coalition of faith-based groups and community activists that lobbied to reform the ITEP program, is not yet on board. Nevertheless, its criticism of the polyolefins plant exemption request has been more muted than in the past.
Unlike previous exemption requests from Exxon, this project has yet to be built, it would be a major expansion and it would create more than 25 full-time jobs. Those are all criteria that Together Baton Rouge has said previously should be applied to all ITEP requests.
The organization this week announced two additional criteria it wants applied to the polyolefins plant expansion request:
- That the amount of property taxes Exxon projects to pay for each of the next 10 years must be paid as projected, or the company would face penalties.
- Exxon must produce more documentation, including property insurance records, to prove the “full value” of its current taxable property in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The second condition springs from a separate matter: the organization’s written complaint, issued Monday to East Baton Rouge Parish Assessor Brian Wilson, alleging he is under-assessing Exxon.