The 59-acre studio property developed by "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider sold at a sheriff's auction Wednesday morning for $385,000.

Capitol City Produce Owner Paul Ferachi purchased the land in Holden at a public auction at the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

"I just figured there was a good story behind the property. I saw your story on the news about it. I just figured it would be a nice piece of property to have, it was right there on the river," Ferachi told reporters outside the courthouse after the sale.

Ferachi said he wanted to "work something out" where Schneider would maintain access to the property and possibly allow the studio to continue operating.

"I think at the end of the day, it may be a win-win for both of us," Ferachi said.

Schneider said he planned to take Ferachi to see the property.

"I can't help but feel a bit like a failure, because I'm 58 years old, and I just basically lost something I've been dreaming about since I was 8," Schneider said.

But Schneider said he is "delighted" by Ferachi's willingness to talk about his being able to continue using the property.

"I like to make movies, and I don't want to stop. And I don't want to stop doing it here," Schneider said.

The tract of land is located at 16050 Florida Boulevard in Holden. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seized it in November as a result of a civil lawsuit between the actor and First Guaranty Bank.

The bank filed the lawsuit in October claiming that Schneider had not made his monthly payments on the property since July 28, leaving an outstanding balance at the time of filing of $242,803 in principal, interest and late fees.

The auctioneer said the property was appraised at $380,000, although Schneider had a separate estimate that valued it at $225,000.

Can't see video below? Click here.