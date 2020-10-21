Indigo Park Apartments by Cortland, a 330-unit complex on Nicholson Drive, has been sold for $46.4 million.

Indigo Park Property Owner LLC, purchased the complex at 11959 Nicholson in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The LLC has the same mailing address as JRK Property Holdings, a Los Angeles-based investment firm that owns more than 32,000 apartment and luxury hotel units across the U.S.