Indigo Park Apartments by Cortland, a 330-unit complex on Nicholson Drive, has been sold for $46.4 million.
Indigo Park Property Owner LLC purchased the complex at 11959 Nicholson in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The LLC has the same mailing address as JRK Property Holdings, a Los Angeles-based investment firm that owns more than 32,000 apartment and luxury hotel units across the U.S. JRK’s website doesn’t list any Louisiana properties.
The seller was Cortland Partners of Atlanta.
According to marketing materials, Indigo Park was built in 2008 and has a 95% occupancy rate. Units start at $1,021 a month for a one-bedroom and go up to $1,427 a month for a three bedroom.