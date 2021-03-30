The demolition of the notorious Brandywine condominiums should happen in the next few weeks, clearing the way for construction of a $45 million affordable housing development near North Sherwood Forest and South Choctaw drives.
The Sherwood Oaks Apartments, a 280-unit complex, will replace the Brandywine condos on Darryl Drive, said Bill Fisher, a development consultant with Dallas-based Sonoma Housing Advisors. Construction will take between 20 to 24 months, but Fisher said the first units in Sherwood Oaks should be open in fall 2022.
The apartments will come in one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. The units will be spread across 14 buildings.
Sherwood Oaks was developed for households with an income below 60% of the Baton Rouge median, which comes out to just under $33,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. But Fisher said the complex will feature a range of amenities, such as granite countertops, washer-dryers in all units, a fitness center, pool, community center and security gates. “These are market quality units,” he said.
About 16 people will work full-time at the complex, including a 10 person service team.
Brandywine, which has been synonymous with blight in Baton Rouge, has been the site of crime and the subject of property disputes for years. Brandywine has had several owners, both companies and individuals. When the owners stopped paying property taxes on the site, the condos were adjudicated and the city-parish gained the tax titles. In 2016, the city-parish sold about 200 of the adjudicated condos to City Holdings, which paid $17,500 for them, according to the sale records.
In 2009, residents moved out in droves after Entergy threatened to cut off the power because of a backlog of unpaid bills. Later that year, Stephen Ayers, of Dox Apartments, purchased more than half the condos.
He patched roofs and renovated but could never fully turn around the property, and water was shut off in 2013 because of $125,000 in delinquent sewer bills. Ayers said then the complex was costing twice as much money as it was bringing in, and he was advising people to move out, marking "pretty much the end of Brandywine."