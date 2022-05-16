The Office Depot store in Zachary is set to close Saturday.
The office products chain has shut down 114 stores in the past year, including a location on Siegen Lane. Earlier this year, parent company The ODP Corp. said it was reviewing offers to sell off its consumer business, which includes Office Depot and OfficeMax stores.
ODP said sales at its retail stores were down 9% in the first quarter to $943 million when compared to the year before.
Office Depot has four stores in Baton Rouge, and locations in Denham Springs, Gonzales and Hammond. The company has more than 1,000 stores.