Community Coffee is debuting a new blend of coffee that will go into 3,100 Walmart Supercenters across the U.S., the first time the Baton Rouge-based company will have a product available at grocery stores nationwide.
Community, which turned 100 this year, is currently sold in 22 states, stretching across the South and as far north as Iowa.
The American Classic blend will hit Walmart shelves Sept. 29. The medium-roast coffee is rich and balanced, made with select Arabica coffee beans.
American Classic has been available via Walmart.com since August.
In recent years, Community has raised its profile nationally. Community has a thriving e-commerce presence, through its own website and Amazon. The company has an alliance with Southwest Airlines, which makes it the exclusive coffee sold on its flights.
Community also sells single-serve cups of coffee at 930 Bed Bath & Beyond stores.