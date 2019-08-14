Crown Crafts Inc., the Gonzales-based maker of children's products, reported a fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.1 million, or 11 cents per share, on net sales of $15.9 million.
That compares with quarterly net income of $264,000, or 3 cents per share, on net sales of $15.5 million for the quarter that ended June 30, 2018.
"We are very encouraged by our strong start to the new fiscal year, and proud of the results we achieved in what historically has been our weakest quarter of the year. We are very pleased to report increases in sales, gross margin, earnings per share and cash on the balance sheet," said E. Randall Chestnut, chairman, president and CEO.
Crown Crafts operates through three subsidiaries: NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., Sassy Baby Inc. and Carousel Designs LLC.
Shares of Crown Crafts were up 39 cents, or 7.9%, to $5.31 in midmorning trading.