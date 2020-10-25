Baton Rouge area
Utility regulatory attorney Gordon D. Polozola has rejoined Kean Miller as partner in the law firm's Baton Rouge office.
Polozola served as vice president and regional general counsel for First Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC, an independent power producer in the Southeast. Polozola has more than 25 years of experience with electric power; energy; telecommunication; water and sewer; pipeline regulation; trucking/transportation regulations matters; representing local; regional, national and global utilities; industrial consumers of electric power; and other companies. The Baton Rouge native received his juris doctorate from the LSU Law Center and bachelor's degree from LSU.
Lafayette area
Kean Miller has named Tammy B. Scelfo as a partner in its Lafayette office.
Scelfo practices with the business, corporate and real estate groups, assisting clients in commercial real estate; title insurance; secured and unsecured lending transactions; mergers and acquisitions; corporate formation and advice; as well as general business matters. She also has experience in health care industry transactions, regulatory advice and contracts. Scelfo earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and juris doctorate from the LSU Law Center.
Acadian Companies has promoted Trampus Gaspard to senior director of logistics and Mark Fryou to director of quality improvement and named Brandon Niles to senior director of operations with Acadian Total Security, following the retirement of President Blane Comeaux. Acadian Ambulance senior director of operations Troy Guidry has been named regional vice president of the company’s western Louisiana service area.
Gaspard will maintain his oversight of all fleet maintenance functions and assume responsibility for managing the facilities maintenance and electronics departments. Gaspard joined Acadian Companies as the fleet manager in 2014 and was promoted to his director role in 2015. He has been involved in numerous acquisitions and also serves as the logistics coordinator for Acadian’s Emergency Response Operations Center. Gaspard is a native of Rayne and served six years in the U.S. Army, acquiring the rank of staff sergeant. He then worked in law enforcement and headed a private manufacturing company.
Fryou was quality improvement manager and leads quality improvement coordinators throughout Acadian’s service area and will continue to be responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of programs for Acadian Ambulance's patient care and customer service. Fryou started with the company as an ambulance driver in 1985. He obtained his EMT basic and intermediate certifications and worked in Acadian’s bayou region and with Acadian Air Med in Houma. In 2002, he was one of the first two Acadian field training officers assigned to pilot the quality improvement program. He earned his associate of science degree at Nicholls State University.
Niles was director of operations with Acadian Total Security and as senior director is responsible for the management and oversight of all departments and will lead the strategic development of the company. He has been with Acadian since 2010. In 2013, he was named a department manager, overseeing ATS’s monitoring centers in Lafayette and Baton Rouge and Chicago. He was promoted to operations director in 2016, managing the day-to-day operations.
Guidry joined Acadian in 1981 and has worked as an EMT, paramedic, paramedic field supervisor, operations supervisor, operations manager, director of operations and senior director of operations. He has assisted in all of Acadian’s expansions since 2004. He is also the ambulance strike team leader for all Louisiana Rural Ambulance Alliance. The Arnaudville has served in fire and law enforcement roles throughout Acadiana.
Investar National Bank has named Byron Breaux as Acadiana market president and senior vice president. The Acadiana market includes two Lafayette offices and three in Evangeline Parish.
Breaux was senior group manager with Hancock Whitney Bank and has more than 35 years banking experience in the Lafayette market. He is a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette and LSU School of Banking.
New Orleans area
James E. “Jay” Huffstatler Jr. has been named chief advancement officer of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.
Huffstatler has 20 years of development and community leadership experience in New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He was senior development officer with Tulane University Law School and previously served as regional chief development officer for the American Red Cross in Louisiana and Mississippi. He also served as chief of staff and government claim lead for the BP Gulf Coast Restoration Organization with James Lee Witt Associates. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi, an associate of arts from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and is pursuing an MBA from Tulane University A.B. Freeman School of Business.