LISBON, Portugal — The leaders of France, Spain and Portugal say they are moving ahead with plans to diversify their energy sources, which could mean more imports of liquefied natural gas from the United States where Louisiana is at the epicenter LNG development.
The leaders said after a three-way energy summit Friday it is "essential" to build infrastructures enabling them to import, store and transport natural gas, including through new pipelines described as "key."
Southwest Louisiana has been at the forefront of U.S. LNG export industry activity in recent years, along with southeast Texas. More than $90 billion of LNG projects are in various stages of construction or planning in Louisiana, as dozens of companies look to cash in on peak global demand in the early 2020s.
Terminals are being built to export cheap natural gas flowing from shale formations being tapped by advanced drilling technology in various parts of the country.
European countries like Poland already have inked deals for LNG leaving the U.S. Gulf Coast. In 2016, Cheniere shipped LNG cargo out of Sabine Pass in Louisiana, marking the first LNG export shipment out of the U.S.
Portugal is keen to keep large quantities of U.S. natural gas in underground storage facilities at one of its Atlantic ports and send it via pipeline across Spain into France. The strategy would help reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas, and the U.S. government is keen to increase energy exports.
The three countries regard gas as a stopgap as they increasingly shift from coal to renewable energy sources.
Earlier this week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said European Union countries would increase imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. and step up purchases of soybeans.
The comments came after a meeting with President Donald Trump, intended to ease trade tensions between the U.S. and the European Union. The officials said the U.S. and EU had agreed to hold off on further tariffs as part of trade talks aimed at averting a crippling trade dispute involving the lucrative automobile market. Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in March and Europe retaliated.
Perhaps the most important global market for LNG shipped out of Louisiana is China, with which the U.S. is engaged in a trade war.