A north Louisiana bank is seeking to open its first branch in Baton Rouge.
First National Bank, based in Arcadia, is proposing a branch along Corporate Boulevard near Commerce Circle. It's the site of a former 4,800-square-foot MidSouth bank branch, which was under contract to be sold, according to a Latter and Blum real estate listing. The sale price was not disclosed.
It would be the ninth branch in the bank's Louisiana footprint. Founded in 1905, the bank has offices in Farmerville, West Monroe and Ruston. First National Bank generated $3.2 million of net income during third quarter this year, up from $3.1 million one year ago. The bank had $227 million in total deposits and $218 million in total loans as of Sept. 30. It has more than $255 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, down from $268 million last year during the third quarter.