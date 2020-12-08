After several years of negotiations, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., a subsidiary of Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors, is considering the economic feasibility for a $1 billion chemical plant in Ascension Parish.
If approved, it would be one of the few major petrochemical projects in the pipeline during the economic recession spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which has paused plans for several other companies.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. looks to build a new methyl methacrylate plant in Geismar on a 67-acre greenfield site it acquired from Lion Elastomers, a synthetic rubber manufacturer.
Methyl methacrylate is considered a building block for acrylic-based polymers and used in manufacturing of paint, adhesives, glazes, flat-screen computer monitors, acrylic barriers and lighting displays.
Demand for clear plastic barriers in retail stores and restaurants has increased as businesses look to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.
The proposed manufacturing site would be the largest of its kind for that chemical, with ability to produce up to 350,000 tons each year by 2025.
The Louisiana Economic Development department approached the company back in 2016 and the business expects to make a final investment decision by mid-2022. It was attracted by cheap natural gas feedstock in the U.S. and the location.
The company anticipates hiring 125 workers with an average annual salary of $100,000, plus benefits.
In exchange for the capital investment, the state offered a $4 million performance-based grant to offset the cost of infrastructure. The company expects to apply for the Quality Jobs program, a cash rebate to companies up to 6% for no more than 10 years in addition to state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures. It could also be approved for property tax abatement up to 80% if the sheriff, school board and local council vote in favor of the project through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program. It is also expected to use the state's workforce development program FastStart.
In November, Mitsubishi Chemical announced it would close a smaller methyl methacrylate facility in Beaumont, Texas, by February 2021. The company is seeking to build a bigger facility with newer technology.
Since 2000, LED has fostered $8 billion in economic development projects across Louisiana from Japanese corporations. For example, Mitsubishi is also an investor in Cameron LNG, a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Hackberry.