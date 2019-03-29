A group of community residents have purchased The Bluffs on Thompson Creek golf course for $3.15 million, ending a dispute over the future of the Arnold Palmer-designed facility near St. Francisville.
The Bluffs Community LLC, a group formed to support and oversee management of the course on a nonprofit basis, said Friday it bought the course from Baton Rouge attorney Jerry Dodson and the successors of his late business partner, Kenneth Carter.
TBC said it plans to make changes to the course and related operations. Eddie Anderson, a veteran golf pro and club general manager, will take over as general manager of the course. Jeff Strong, a pro golfer and manager of Texas-based Strong Sports Management, will serve as a consultant on the daily operations of The Bluffs and the long-term future of the course. Heirloom Cuisine of St. Francisville will manage food, beverage and event services.
“We look forward to operating and improving the club for the good of the entire Bluffs community,” said Shannon Kirby, a representative of the TBC board of directors.
Dodson and Carter bought the Bluffs and several adjacent tracts of land in 2015. At the time, the two laid out several potential developments, including a retirement village, conference center, lodging and other amenities.
But Dodson said the course failed to generate enough money and needed to be subsidized by the owners. The two men began negotiating to sell the properties to a nonprofit of Bluffs property owners and other members in May. However, Carter died of a stroke in August. At the time, a preliminary buyout offer had been made by the community group.
After Carter's death, Dodson said he and Carter’s family were unable to reach a deal on how to proceed with the sale of the course. Dodson filed a court motion to dissolve The Bluffs Renaissance and liquidate the assets, and Carter’s family objected to the move.
"The owners need to discuss all the options on how to proceed and make a decision based on what's best for the company," attorney Daniel Davillier, of Davillier Law Group, who represents the Carter family, told The Advocate in September. Davillier could not be reached Friday for comment on the sale of the course.
In a statement Friday, Dodson said Carter would have approved of the sale. “By putting the Bluffs in the hands of its neighbors, we have realized Ken’s vision of creating a true golfing community,” he said. “I am confident that the Bluffs has a bright future and wish the new owners much success.”