Persistent high inflation and rising interest rates continued to take a toll on the financial markets in the third quarter, and the businesses that make up the Pelican State Portfolio were not immune.
The 20 Louisiana-based publicly traded businesses that make up the portfolio were down 3.81% from July through September.
“It was a terrible, horrible, no good third quarter,” said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports.
In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 top businesses, was down 6.55%. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was down 5.17% for the second quarter. The Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks with an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was down 2.37% for the quarter.
For the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, the portfolio was down 11.24%, while the Dow dropped 15.12%, the S&P fell 16.76% and the Russell dropped by 24.48%.
The Pelican State portfolio fared a little better than some of the broader markets because there are few tech and real estate companies listed. Those companies are especially susceptible to high interest rates — tech stocks are valued based on projections of future earnings growth while it becomes more expensive to borrow money to buy a home or develop land.
One particular telecommunications company gave a major boost to the portfolio. Covington-based Globalstar was up 29.27% for the quarter after it was selected to serve as the satellite operator for Apple’s new emergency SOS service. The service, which will be part of the new iPhone 14, allows customers to connect with responders even when they are away from cell towers.
Globalstar spent years working with various tech and telecommunications who were interested in the company’s satellite network.
“The fact that Apple chose them shows these are really valuable assets,” Ricchiuti said. “You couldn’t have a better company to work with than Apple.”
Another major winner was Lafayette-based Home Bank, which stood out with a nearly 15% increase in price during a quarter in which virtually all Louisiana banks took a hit.
Home Bank was mainly up because of its recent acquisition of Texan Bank, Ricchiuti said. Texan Bank has five locations in metro Houston and more than $376.3 million in deposits.
Because of the growth going on in Texas, investors usually give higher valuations to banks in the Lone Star State.
An acquisition like this makes investors begin to think of HomeBank as — at least partially — a Texas bank,” he said.
The biggest loser for the quarter was Monroe-based Lumen Technologies, which dropped nearly 31% during the period.
Jeff Storey, the longtime CEO for Lumen, announced he was retiring in September. And the company completed the sale of its local telephone business in 20 states in an attempt to focus on higher growth points. “Wall Street didn’t like that,” Ricchiuti said.
Entergy was another big loser, dropping 9.77% during the quarter. The stock normally is a little weaker during hurricane season, but other factors were at play.
Utility companies normally pay out large dividends to shareholders. But with bond yields rising to 4% on a 10-year Treasury note, some investors are moving their money to that side of the market.
“Bonds offer some competition now,” Ricchiuti said. “And they’re a very, very safe bet in terms of default.”
Covington-based Pool Corp. was down 9.12% for the quarter. The stock had been one of the big winners during COVID, when families were stuck at home and looking for improvements to make around the house. In November 2021, the stock hit an all-time high of just under $574 a share.
Investors have cooled on Pool Corp. because the stock had been a high-growth company and there are concerns going forward that the company may not be able to keep up the pace. Even though the company is in good shape, there’s just so much expected from it, he said.
For the fourth quarter, Ricchiuti said he's pretty optimistic. Professional managers have sold off underperforming stocks in the third quarter in order to make their numbers look better.
"The fourth quarter is always an interesting play," he said. "Look at retailers. They make all of their money in the fourth quarter."