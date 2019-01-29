Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by 1.8 percent in November compared with a year ago.
Just over $800.3 million was spent in November, according to figures released Tuesday by the city-parish finance department. That compares with $768.0 million in spending during November 2017. The figures include vehicle sales.
Vehicle sales dropped by 3.9 percent in November compared with the year before. East Baton Rouge shoppers spent $54.5 million on cars, trucks and SUVs, compared with $56.7 million in November 2017.
Spending by category was mixed. Consumers spent 1.4 percent more at restaurants and bars and 0.6 percent more at retail trade and food stores, a category that accounts for more than half of all the spending in the parish. Spending was down 6.1 percent on services. Spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was up 25.7 percent over November 2017.
Spending outside the city limits of Baton Rouge rose by 7.6 percent in November to $363.7 million. Inside the city limits, spending was down by 2.5 percent to $436.6 million.
Sales tax collections rose from $15.7 million to $16.0 million.
Through the first 11 months of the year, spending is down 1.5 percent from nearly $8.9 billion to $8.7 billion. Spending is down 2.4 percent inside the Baton Rouge city limits and down 0.4 percent outside the city limits.