Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was 2.3% higher in November than it was the year before, despite a seating reduction in restaurants and the closure of parish bars.
During the month, $818.4 million was spent, compared to $800.4 million in November 2019, according to figures released late Friday by the city-parish finance department. The figure includes vehicle sales.
Vehicle sales were up a whopping 43.8% for the month, with East Baton Rouge shoppers spending $71.5 million. That compares to $49.7 million on vehicle spending in November 2019.
The increase in commercial activity happened even though Gov. John Bel Edwards rolled the state back to a modified Phase 2 in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus cases. The changes, which took effect right before Thanksgiving, rolled back capacity at retailers and restaurants to 50% and shut down bars that don’t serve food. Bars had been operating at reduced capacity prior to the new order and capacity at retailers and restaurants was 75%
Taxes collected at retailers and grocery stores, which account for more than half of all spending in the parish, was up 2.5% in November. Spending at restaurants and bars was down by 5.7% in November from a year ago.
Spending on services was up 9.4%. Manufacturing spending, which can be heavily impacted by spending on big-ticket equipment, dropped by 30.3% in November.
Spending inside the Baton Rouge city limits increased by 4.2% in November from $426.8 million to $444.7 million. Spending outside the city limits was virtually unchanged, going from $373.6 million to $373.7 million.
The city-parish collected $16.4 million in taxes during November, up from $16 million in 2019.
Through the first 11 months of the year, nearly $8.8 billion has been spent in the parish, a 1.1% decrease from the $8.9 billion spent through November 2019. Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge is down 1.6% to $4.8 billion, while in the rest of the parish it has fallen 0.4% to $3.9 billion.