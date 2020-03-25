Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 6% in January.
During the month, $809.5 million was spent, compared to $763.4 million in January 2019, according to figures released Wednesday by the city-parish finance department.
Vehicle sales were up 9.4% for the month, with East Baton Rouge shoppers spending nearly $75.2 million. That compares to $68.7 million on vehicle spending for January 2019.
Spending by category for the year was up nearly across the board. Consumers spent 5.5% more at retail trade and food stores, a category that accounts for nearly half of all the spending in the parish. Spending was up 20.9% on services and 2.2% at restaurants and bars. Spending on manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by purchases of big-ticket equipment items, was up 14.1% over 2018. Only the "other" category posted a decrease in spending of 10.7%
Spending inside the city limits of Baton Rouge was up by 3.6% to $435.4 million, compared to $420.4 million a year earlier. Spending outside the city limits was up 9% to $374.2 million for January, from $343.2 million.
Sales tax collections were up from $15.3 million to $16.2 million.