The Coterie Exchange is a retail/office development at 7575 Jefferson Highway that will be completed in October. Kris Klar is the developer, and his business Stone Baton Rouge will move its headquarters into one of the buildings. Stone sells luxury flooring, countertops and tile.

Other tenants include F45 Training, a fitness center operated by former LSU baseball stars Anthony Ranaudo, Nick Pontiff and Beau Didier, and Avant Tous Beauty Bar & Spa.

Is there a business under construction in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.

