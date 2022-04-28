Focus Foods, a Baton Rouge company that provides meals to schools, households, nursing homes and disaster victims, is expanding its operations and will move to the former Valluzzo-McDonald’s distribution plant on Choctaw Drive in August.
The company will spend $1.7 million on the expansion, which will include adding 15,000 square feet of space to house an industrial kitchen and a shelf-stable food manufacturing center at the 75,000-square-foot former McDonald’s facility. Focus Foods is relocating from an office space at Celtic Studios.
The expansion should create 100 new jobs with an average annual salary of $45,000 plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The company is expected to retain 333 jobs while also creating 220 indirect jobs.
Focus Foods started as a network of former food truck owners who began manufacturing easy-to-prepare, frozen meals. It provides 30,000 meals a week for K-12 students across seven parish school districts, and it operates eight of its own distribution sites and partners with 50 sites across 11 parishes. It has delivered more than 25 million meals since 2019.
“This expansion of our infrastructure will allow us to broaden the positive impact that our company has on food insecurity needs for Louisiana's children and elderly,” Focus Foods Chief Marketing Officer Ned Fasullo said in a statement.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company prioritized meals for elementary and high school students whose schooling had shifted to virtual settings at home, an LED news release said.
Louisiana will give Focus Foods access to its workforce development program, LED FastStart, and the company is expected to apply for Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption Program incentives. It will also receive a $100,000 grant from the state’s Economic Development Award Program.