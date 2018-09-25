The former Slinky’s Tavern building just outside the North Gates of LSU has been sold to a group that includes Hank Saurage and Edward Rotenberg, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate.
Wetherford & Duvic Holdings LLC sold the building at 144 W. Chimes St. to H&E Chimes LLC in a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The selling price was $10 and “other good and valuable considerations.”
Evan Scroggs, an agent with NAI/Latter & Blum, who had the listing for the old Slinky's building, said Saurage owns several properties along West Chimes, including the building that is home for Highland Coffees. “This was a chance for him to acquire another lot on that block,” he said.
Saurage will look for tenants to put in the building.
The 1,300-square-foot bar has been vacant since February, when Slinky’s closed. At the time, Pam Sandoz, the owner of Slinky’s, said the building was for sale with an asking price of $475,000. Sandoz said she was closing the bar after she was unable to reach an agreement on a new lease for Slinky’s.