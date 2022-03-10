Carvana, an online used vehicle dealer that entered the Baton Rouge market about a year ago, has been issued a permit to build a 75 foot tall "car vending machine" on Rieger Road.
A permit was issued this week for a 5,780 square foot facility at 11331 Rieger. In November, the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission approved Carvana's plans to build a dealership at the site.
Carvana officials said they did not have any information to share about the facility.
While the company has been in the Baton Rouge market since February 2021, Carvana does not have a physical presence.
Instead, people who live near Baton Rouge can shop for and buy vehicles through the website, arrange financing, sell a vehicle or work out a trade-in. Carvana provides contactless delivery or pickup and check drop off as soon as the next day. Buyers have a seven-day free return period.
The company has 31 car vending machines across the U.S., in major cities such as Houston, Atlanta and Nashville. Customers who buy a vehicle through Carvana arrange a pickup time and are given an oversized coin at the vending machine. The structure is activated by the coins and buyers can watch their vehicle slowly descend down the all-glass tower.