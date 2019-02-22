A Beauregard Town commercial building and home have been sold to a local developer who plans to lease them out for businesses.
LLCs, headed up by Peggy Westerman, bought the former Baton Rouge Blueprint building at 207 St. Ferdinand St. for $446,417 and a home at 420 America St. for $125,583 in deals that were filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller of both properties was George M. Simon III of Baton Rouge.
Westerman said the 5,100-square-foot Baton Rouge Blueprint building will be gutted and the nearly 1,460-square-foot home will go on the market. “They could be two different buildings,” she said.
The properties would be ideal for attorneys, accounting firms or any small offices that want to be downtown, she said. “If you build it, they will come,” Westerman said. “We want to add value and bring these buildings back.” She expects the building will be available for lease in five or six months.
The Baton Rouge Blueprint building is currently vacant. It was originally a feed store and expanded in 1965.
Westerman bought the Baton Rouge Blueprint building at 8221 Goodwood Blvd. last year and is in the process of adding 4,000 square feet to the 5,000-square-foot building and redoing it. She’s renamed the property Goodwood Palms and is currently looking for office and retail tenants.
Doug Ferris of Re/Max First represented Westerman. Bobby Box of Property One represented Simon in the deal.