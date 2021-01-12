Walter Surface Technologies based in Montreal has acquired Baton Rouge-based Drillco Cutting Tools.
Walter Surface Technologies manufactures industrial abrasives, power tools, chemicals and welding process solutions for metal working.
Drillco, founded in 1978, is owned by the Mouton family and led by Chad Mouton, according to its website. The company hired Mark Wilcox as president of Drillco in 2012. It has dozens of sales representatives across North America for various industrial drill bits, dies, burs, annular cutters and end mills.
The price was not disclosed.
"Drillco brings a solid distribution network and product expertise," said Marc-Andre Aube, CEO of Walter Surface Technologies.