A group headed by a Baton Rouge real estate agent has purchased The Bluffs golf course near St. Francisville for $4.5 million.
The Bluffs Legacy LLC, managed by Millard Callicott, bought the course in a deal that was filed last week with the West Feliciana Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.
In May, Callicott said he had a contract to buy the course. Callicott, an agent with Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, said he formed The Bluffs Legacy LLC to save the Arnold Palmer-designed course.
The deal includes nearly 473 acres of land and the course’s clubhouse.
The Bluffs has been closed since September, after Jerry Dodson, the Baton Rouge attorney who owned the course, said he was tired of subsidizing the costs.
Dodson and his business partner, Kenneth Carter, bought the Bluffs and several adjacent tracts in 2015. At the time, the two laid out several potential developments, including a retirement village, conference center, lodging and other amenities.
But Dodson said the course failed to generate enough money and needed to be subsidized by the owners. The two men began negotiating to sell the properties to a nonprofit of Bluffs property owners and other members in May 2018. Carter, a longtime New Orleans political figure and the father of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, died of a stroke a few months later.
In April 2019 a group of Bluffs residents bought the golf course from Dodson and Carter's successors for $3.15 million. Dodson said he loaned the new owners money and they gave the property back to him in June 2020.
Dodson said he spent $1.5 million making improvements to the Bluffs, such as refurbishing the clubhouse into the Feliciana Reception Center and rebranding the restaurant into the Palmer Grill. "We were under the belief that if we did this, it would drive traffic," he said.
He said he ended up spending about $300,000 a year to subsidize the costs of operating the golf course and recreational facilities.