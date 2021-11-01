Louisiana added 17,700 jobs across the state through September for a total of 1,815,600 nonfarm jobs.
But the economic recovery was not evenly spread across the state. Six out of nine metro areas across Louisiana added jobs while two areas lost jobs and Hammond was flat. The New Orleans and Houma metros lost jobs over the year. The biggest gains were in leisure and hospitality followed by professional and business services statewide.
The unemployment rate in Louisiana was 4.9% compared 8.2% in September 2020.
The New Orleans metro area lost 6,400 jobs over the year through September to 508,700 workers. The industry which saw the biggest losses over the year was construction which was down 3,100 jobs for 23,500 total. The unemployment rate in New Orleans was 6.1% down from 9.5% last year.
The Baton Rouge metro area added 3,600 jobs over the year to 386,500 jobs. Leisure and hospitality gained the most jobs during that time frame with 2,400 jobs for 35,400 overall. The unemployment rate in Baton Rouge was 4.2% down from 7% a year ago.
The Lafayette metro area added 3,100 jobs over the year to 190,500 jobs. Education and health services added 2,100 jobs during that time period for 33,900 overall. The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 4.2% down from 7.4% one year ago.