McKim & Creed, a North Carolina-based engineering and surveying firm, has acquired GSA Consulting Engineers Inc. of Gonzales.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. GSA will begin doing business as McKim & Creed.
GSA was founded in 1988. The company provides planning, engineering and permitting services for water and wastewater facilities, hydraulic engineering and civil/site design.
Steve Smith, chief executive officer of McKim & Creed, said the deal will allow him to expand the business along the Gulf Coast, because GSA has a “long-standing, excellent reputation.”