BATON ROUGE AREA
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has named Jodi Conachen as vice president of marketing and communication, responsible for messaging and brand strategies.
Conachen was senior manager of communications at Community Coffee Co. and previously held leadership positions at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Woman’s Hospital. Conachen holds a Master’s in Business Administration from LSU in Shreveport and received her undergraduate degree in public relations/mass communications from LSU in Baton Rouge.
Digital advisory firm Sparkhound has named Kent Jordan as practice director of infrastructure and Ron Wilson as managing director of strategy and analytics, based in the Baton Rouge firm's Dallas office.
Jordan will lead the delivery of projects and solutions while also ensuring compliance standards, best practices and customer service. He was practice director of infrastructure services at Columbus A/S and holds a computer science degree from North Carolina State University. Wilson will guide clients with the use of data integration, visualization and data science. He was partner/managing director at Accenture Strategy, formerly Kurt Salmon. He holds a business, marketing and finance degree from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Kean Miller LLP has named Kennon S. Breaux as chief financial officer, responsible for all accounting and financial functions and involved in the strategic planning process, alternative fee proposal development and innovative pricing efforts.
Breaux succeeds Alice Miller, who is retiring after 25 years. Breaux was corporate financial controller at Resource Environmental Solutions. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from LSU.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
L.H. Hayward & Co., parent company of Camellia Brand and Gulf Coast Blenders, has named Ryan Shepherd as executive chef.
The 96-year-old company distributes 19 varieties of premium nongenetically modified dry beans, peas and lentils, and dry ingredient blends.
Ryan holds a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He has more than 16 years of experience, including serving with chef Paul Prudhomme for collaborative product development work at Magic Seasoning Blends Inc., where he led companies around the world in the development of food products and restaurant-quality flavors.
McGlinchey Stafford has named Heather Morse as chief business development officer, advising firm leadership on growth strategies and leading a nationwide team of business development, events and marketing professionals.
Morse was director of marketing and business development at Greenberg Glusker LLP in Los Angeles and is a fellow in the College of Law Practice Management.
Hernandez Consulting & Construction has named Tim Hawks as president.
He succeeds company founder Alex Hernandez, who is moving into the newly created position of chief executive officer and chairman of a soon-to-be created board of directors as the business converts from a limited liability company to a corporation and establishes an employee stock ownership plan.
Hawks was chief operating officer of All Weather Contractors in Jacksonville, Florida, from 2016-2019. He has more than 30 years of construction industry and design-build experience. This includes managing the U.S. Air Force’s Center for Environmental Excellence building program in Iraq in 2008 and 2009 as the director of construction management. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and graduate studies in real estate and construction management.
LAFAYETTE AREA
JD Bank has promoted Rochelle Mallett to vice president and regional manager; Gail Brame to senior vice president and regional manager; Angel Papadimitriou to senior vice president and training and development manager; and Megan Forrester to assistant vice president and branch manager of the Kirby office.
Mallett will oversee seven branches and has over 24 years of banking experience, working as a new account representative, consumer loan processor, commercial loan assistant, and branch manager/consumer lender. Brame will oversee four branches along with her commercial lending role and has more than 30 years of banking experience, working as branch manager, consumer lender and commercial lender. Papadimitriou has more than 40 years of banking experience, working most of that time in retail operations, and will coordinate training and also administer the JD Bank Mentor Program, continuing education training, as well as supporting bank operations. Forrester has more than 12 years of banking experience, working as a teller, new accounts representative, loan associate, loan review associate and assistant branch manager/consumer lender.
J. Michael Kemp Sr. gas been named to the board of directors of IberiaBank Corp. and its IberiaBank subsidiary.
Kemp is founder and chief executive officer of Kemp Management Solutions, a program management and consulting firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, and has served on the bank's Birmingham region advisory board. Kemp has more than 28 years in the construction industry, and has managed or built more than $6.8 billion in construction projects. KMS was started in January 2011 and provides program management in the health care, financial, retail, municipal, infrastructure and higher education sectors and provides program management services in the U.S. and Europe. Kemp has an associate degree in mathematics from Alabama State University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from UAB.