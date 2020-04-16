A year-long process has been launched to develop a master plan for Southern University and the surrounding neighborhood.
The plan will focus on increasing enrollment at Southern, creating a master plan for the university, updating plans for nearby neighborhoods and creating ways to immediately implement the findings.
Ray Belton, chancellor of Southern and president of the Southern University System, said the plan will not only benefit the university but the entire community.
“Southern has a great responsibility to be instrumental in advancements of north Baton Rouge, which welcomed us here in 1914,” Belton said in a statement. “We are proud to call it home. This plan will also be a gateway to better relationships between the university and its constituents, including our surrounding neighborhoods.”
The plan ties in to developments underway in north Baton Rouge, such as Build Baton Rouge’s efforts to revitalize a 4.3-mile section of Plank Road from 22nd Street to Harding Boulevard/Hooper Road.
Officials said Southern is well-positioned to serve as an anchor for the area because of its history and all the people who work on its campus. However, years of higher education budget cuts and disinvestment have led to blight in Scotlandville.
The plan will focus on the main campus and expand to Interstate 110. Major corridors such as Harding Boulevard, Scotland Avenue, Scenic Highway and Swan Street will be addressed in the plan. The goal is to get input from nearby residents and business owners, local high school students, elected officials, community leaders and alumni.
The plan is being led by the Center for Planning Excellence and funded by the Southern University System Foundation.
It will build upon past planning efforts, including the Community Improvement Plan created by Build Baton Rouge in 2011, the Scotlandville Community Development Plan created by the Southern University School of Architecture, also in 2011, and Imagine 20K, which was announced in 2019.