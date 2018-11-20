Perkins Rowe is unveiling its new public park on the east end of the development and has finished construction of a future restaurant at the site, part of a $5 million redevelopment announced earlier this year.

The Green, as the park is called, is designed for guests to "gather, play games and relax," Trademark Property Co. said in a news release. A food truck roundup is scheduled for Dec. 8 to debut the space.

The developers also have completed construction of a 3,100-square-foot building at the site, and hopes to attract a restaurant user. The building is listed as for lease.

"The redevelopment of The Green will not only allow for enhanced activation of the public space, it will also house a 3,100-square-foot building designed specifically with Louisiana’s vibrant and hospitable culinary scene in mind,” said Kara Rafferty, director of leasing for Trademark Property Co.

Venetian Nail Spa opening in Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge in 2019 Venetian Nail Spa is opening a 3,419-square-foot store in early 2019 in Perkins Rowe at Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

In March, developers said they would undertake a $5 million redevelopment at Perkins Rowe that aimed at bringing in unique, local restaurant concepts, add retail space, renovate the main Town Square and improve parking garages.

Perkins Rowe has 375,000 square feet of retail space, featuring tenants such as Barnes & Noble, Cinemark and The Fresh Market. It also has 135,000 square feet of office space and more than 225 apartments and condominium units. Restaurants at the development include Bin 77 and California Pizza Kitchen.

The Green and Town Square, the other green space at Perkins Rowe, now feature free Wi-Fi, Trademark said. The Dec. 8 food truck roundup will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Green, which is adjacent to J. Crew and Anthropologie.