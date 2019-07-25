Baton Rouge-based home health care company Amedisys signed an agreement with ClearCare to connect the local company's home health centers to personal care agencies.
Amedisys already has 322 home health agencies across 34 states whereas ClearCare's technology software is used by more than 4,000 personal care businesses across the country with more than 600,000 caregivers working there.
The move is meant to decrease the cost of care and help individuals stay healthier. Amedisys has more than 375,000 patients each year.
"The value of both home health care and personal care is increasingly recognized for improving patient outcomes and lowering costs," said Paul Kusserow, CEO of Amedisys in a news release.
The software enables Amedisys to be on-call when personal care agencies notice that skilled home health workers may be needed for a patient. Likewise, when Amedisys employees notice that patients need personal non-medical care there's a way to connect with an agency to do that.
The companies are identifying situations where social determinants of health are present in the home of a patient - which refers to non-medical issues like food insecurity or lack of transportation. The concept of social determinants of health is a new indicator used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid in an effort to reduce expenses and may be tied to reimbursement rates.
The new accountable health communities model, created by CMS, now includes social determinants of health and data is being collected by the federal agency from health care providers.