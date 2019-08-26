The number of tenants in Cortana Mall is continuing to dwindle, with more vacating spaces and at least two tenants being asked by mall management to leave in a move that makes it unclear as to whether the mall may be shutting down or a sale is pending.
Officials with Moonbeam Leasing & Management, the Las Vegas-based company that bought Cortana and the anchor Mervyn’s store in 2013 for $6.15 million, did not respond for comment. Moonbeam had Cortana on the market for several months in 2017 with an asking price of $4 million.
Namisha Patel, president of the Junior League, said the organization received a letter last week, saying the landlord was exercising an option to terminate its lease. Under the terms of the lease, the organization needed to be out in 7 days. It had leased a 3,800-square-foot space in Cortana for the past three years, operating its diaper bank from there.
The Junior League was able to secure an extra week and will leave Cortana on Sept. 5. “We do not know what is going on, but we are packing up and figuring out where we will set up shop next,” Patel said.
Employees of the Heart 2 Heart Care Clinic in Cortana said it has been asked to leave by Sept. 18.
Bath & Body Works recently closed its Cortana store, while the UpStage Theater Co. moved out last week and into a space on Wooddale Boulevard. The U.S. Army recruiting station in the mall will move into a new location on Airline Highway Wednesday.
Both Ava Brewster-Turner, director of UpStage, and Adam Garlington, head of public affairs for the Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion, said they left Cortana because foot traffic at the mall has gone down.
“We’ve been trying to get out for about two years now,” Garlington said. “We wanted to get into a better location.” The Army recruiting station will now be located at 10330 Airline.
Cortana has been open since August 1976 and was the place to shop in Baton Rouge until the Mall of Louisiana, which opened in 1997, eventually wrested away the title.
Since January 2016, Cortana's shedding of anchor stores accelerated. Macy's closed its Cortana location in early 2016. That was followed by the news in January 2017 that Sears would leave the mall and then an announcement in March 2017 that J.C. Penney would shut its store. All three of the chains have been under financial pressure, and the Cortana stores were among scores that were identified nationally for closure to reduce costs.
Cortana is down to one anchor tenant: a Dillard’s clearance center that takes up only one floor of the two-level space it owns at the mall and does not directly connect into the mall. The mall website lists 20 tenants, but that includes businesses that have left the center recently, such as Bath & Body Works and Virginia College, which shut down operations in December.