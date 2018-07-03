Stephanie Manson is assuming the role of chief operating officer for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, succeeding Terrie Sterling, who will lead the continued development of OLOL's freestanding Children’s Hospital.
Manson started as an administrative fellow at Our Lady of the Lake in 1998. Most recently, she served as chief information officer and vice president of operations for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System where she led the implementation of its single electronic health record across the state.
“Stephanie has shown exceptional operational leadership, strategic planning and process improvement throughout her career and she’ll continue to bring that innovation and energy to this newest assignment and our community,” said K. Scott Wester, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.
From 2006 to 2009, Manson served as vice president for Innovative Healthcare Solutions of Louisiana before returning to the Lake as vice president, operations, from 2009 to 2015. Manson received a bachelor's degree in psychology from LSU and Master of Business Administration and Master of Science Health Administration from the University of Alabama Birmingham.
In addition to advancing Children's Hospital toward a fall 2019 opening, Sterling will lead other initiatives. She has served the Lake for 32 years and held the COO position since 2006.