The parent company of Baton Rouge-based B1bank generated $12.3 million in net income during first quarter this year, compared to $4.4 million a year ago.
That's 60 cents per share compared to 34 cents per share one year ago.
Business First Bancshares Inc.'s total assets hit $4.4 billion as of March 31, up from $2.2 billion in March 2020. Much of that was driven by the local bank's acquisition of Houma-based Pedestal Bancshares.
The increase in profits was tied to net interest income collected by loans made under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which are forgivable loans for small businesses meant to avoid layoffs.
B1bank underwrote 1,500 loans worth $188.5 million during the most recent round of paycheck protection loans. It expects to garner $8.6 million in fees from origination as a result.
The paycheck protection program loans accounted for $385.8 million of the bank's $962 million commercial loan portfolio as of March 31.
The bank's provision for loan losses, or potential for default, was $3.3 million, up from $1.3 million in March 2020. That's because there was a $1.9 million 'energy-related' loan which was 90 days over due, otherwise known as nonaccrual.
Total loans hit $3 billion as of March 31, up from $1.7 billion one year before. Total deposits were $3.8 billion, up from $1.8 billion in March 2020.