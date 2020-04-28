With Louisiana already shedding construction industry jobs before the coronavirus pandemic and likely to sink much further, officials are urging President Donald Trump and Congress to increase infrastructure spending.

“Investment in infrastructure puts people back to work” said Ken Naquin, chief executive officer of the Louisiana chapter of the Associated General Contractors, which represents more than 750 companies across the state. “Franklin Delano Roosevelt brought the country out of the Great Depression with public works programs.”

The AGC held an online press conference to discuss how the construction industry in the state was shedding jobs before the coronavirus pandemic. Naquin and officials blamed the drop on a number of factors, including falling oil prices, which have deterred offshore drilling; the wrapping up of several large-scale petrochemical construction projects; and a lack of infrastructure investment on the state level.

Jonathan Kernion, president and CEO for Cycle Construction in Kenner, said as many as 20 firms bid on public works projects. “If contractors get back to work, it would have a ripple effect across the whole economy,” he said.

New Orleans, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have seen significant drops in the number of construction jobs over the past year, according to figures from the AGC. New Orleans had 2,800 fewer construction jobs than in March 2019, a 10% plunge. There were 26,500 construction jobs in New Orleans during March, the lowest level for that month since the AGC first started keeping track of the data in 2005. Lake Charles fared even worse, shedding 4,600 construction jobs over the past year, an 18% plunge. And Baton Rouge had 2,000 fewer construction jobs than a year earlier, a 4% fall.

Those figures were taken in early March, before the pandemic really had an impact in Louisiana and before the state closed schools, casinos and bars and issued a stay-at-home order to control the spread of the disease.

Ken Simonson, chief economist for the AGC, said those numbers are “ominous” because the real impact of the coronavirus on construction employment in Louisiana won’t show up until the April figures are released.

The AGC said a recent survey found that since the start of the pandemic 68% of members had at least one project underway that was canceled or delayed.

“The numbers are going to get worse for some time,” Simonson said.

Because of safety measures in place to protect people from the coronavirus, Kernion said productivity has been affected. Everything from getting permits to hiring workers now takes longer.

“We’re probably operating at 40% capacity,” he said. “We want to do more. Our workers have stayed on the job and continued working.”