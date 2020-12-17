New unemployment claims across Louisiana fell again in mid-December for both traditional unemployment and independent contractors seeking federal government support.
There were 7,527 new unemployment claims filed through Dec. 12, down from 9,114 new claims one week before, according to the U.S. Department of Labor data released on Thursday. The information is not seasonally adjusted.
There was an additional 2,775 new unemployment claims through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which are federal funds carved out for gig economy workers, often independent contractors. That compares to 2,387 new claims for the program one week before. The PUA program, which offers between $107 and $247 a week in benefits, is slated to stop on Dec. 26
Industry and parish-level data was not immediately available.
First-time jobless claims had spiked for two weeks in a row in mid-November and the Louisiana Workforce Commission adjusted data sent to the federal government to avoid skewing national unemployment trends.
State officials halted new claim payments for applications submitted after Nov. 5 and are investigating tens of thousands of suspicious claims for fraud. Dozens of residents across the state had found approval letters for unemployment claims they did not file and sometimes even debit cards for benefits in recent weeks, prompting the investigation.