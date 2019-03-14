The East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority has sent out a survey to more than 900 people that will be used to guide the future of the organization.
Chris Tyson, president and chief executive officer of the RDA, said the time for the survey was right. The RDA is marking its 10th anniversary this year, and Tyson took over as head of the organization at the start of 2018.
“We’re taking a hard look at the redevelopment authority of every aspect,” he said. The results of the survey will be used to guide the strategic vision of the organization and to shape communications and community relations.
The survey covers a variety of topics, including asking participants what they value as most important for the community out of a range of options including affordable housing, economic growth, increased job opportunities and quality resources for families. Other questions involve asking people what they know about the RDA, its purpose and its values, what areas the organization does well and what areas it needs to improve and what do they think about the RDAs current projects.
The RDA has a $27,000 contract with Converge for Change, a New Orleans-based company that works with nonprofit organizations, to conduct the survey and help develop the strategic vision.
Tyson said the survey will run for about a week. A link to the poll will has been posted on the RDA Facebook page.