Conrad Industries Inc. in Morgan City reported first-quarter net income of $705,000, or 14 cents per share, compared to $414,000, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.
Conrad's backlog of work was $193.4 million as of March 31, compared to $183.7 million at Dec. 31 and $36.6 million at March 31, 2020.
Conrad designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.