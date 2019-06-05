Baton Rouge-based GraceHebert Architects has acquired Curtis Group Architects, a Dallas firm that specializes in the health care industry.
The price was not disclosed. The company will now be called Grace Hebert Curtis Architects and have more than 50 employees, with offices in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Dallas and Pawleys Island, South Carolina.
Jerry Hebert, president of Grace Hebert Curtis, said the two companies had worked together for a long time on health care developments, such as the West Feliciana Hospital in St. Francisville and Riverland Hospital in Ferriday. Curtis Group, which was founded in 1996, does nothing but health care architecture.
“We ourselves chase a lot of health care in the Southeast,” Hebert said. The merger will allow the combined companies to pursue more health care business.
It also will give Grace Hebert Curtis leverage to pursue work in other fields, such as K-12 schools, office buildings and criminal justice buildings. “We’ll be able to leverage the markets that Curtis is strong in and reach out,” he said.
The merger had been under discussion for more than a year, Hebert said.
This is the second major acquisition for Grace Hebert in a little over a year. In April 2018, the company acquired HMS Architects of New Orleans.