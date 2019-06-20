A Red Roof Inn near the Interstate 12-South Sherwood Forest Boulevard intersection has been sold to a group of investors for $2.2 million.
BR LA Realty LLC bought the hotel at 11314 Boardwalk Drive in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was BW RRI IV LLC of Houston. BW RRI acquired the hotel in May 2015 for $2.4 million.
BR LA Realty lists Manan Patel of Missouri City, Texas, as its manager.
The hotel is a 109-room property that opened in the mid-1980s.