The Advocate will hold its first Economic Outlook Summit, a Jan. 8 event where 14 Baton Rouge business and community leaders will provide a 2019 forecast for the south Louisiana economy.
Judi Terzotis, president of The Advocate, said the roundtable will be the real-life version of a special section the newspaper has printed for several years, in which leaders from across the community were asked to provide their insights into the upcoming year.
“We’re taking it to the next level,” she said. “We will have industry sector leaders talking about 2019 to a live audience.”
The panel will be made up of F. King Alexander, president, LSU; Gregory Bowser, executive vice president, Louisiana Chemical Association; Beau Box, president and chief executive officer, Beau Box Real Estate; Emile Breaux, president and chief executive officer, Associated Grocers; Daryl Byrd, president and chief executive officer, IberiaBank; David Dismukes, executive director and president, LSU Center for Energy Studies; Teri Fontenot, president and chief executive officer, Woman’s Hospital; Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer, Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Brad Lambert, deputy secretary, Louisiana Economic Development; Phillip May, president and chief executive officer, Entergy Louisiana; Matt McKay, president and chief executive officer, All Star Automotive Group; Chris Tyson, president and chief executive officer, East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority; Mo Vij, president and chief executive officer, General Informatics; and Donna Villar, owner/broker, Villar & Co. Real Estate.
The summit will be held at The Advocate’s Baton Rouge offices at 10705 Rieger Road from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a continental breakfast served starting at 7:30 a.m.
While the forecast section had typically been published on New Year’s Day, a 2019 forecast will be published closer to the date of the summit, Terzotis said.
“This will give a real glimpse of what the challenges and opportunities are,” she said.
Peter Kovacs, editor of The Advocate, will moderate the panel discussion.
“This will give the event a news slant,” Terzotis said. “He will ask direct questions and that will give it a twist that is really appealing.”
The goal of the summit is to provide information that gives business leaders and the public a big picture understanding of the south Louisiana economy.
“Part of our mission is to connect with the community and connect the dots, to let people know what a change in the marketplace means to different businesses and how that trickles down to employees and their families,” Terzotis said.
Tickets for the summit can be purchased at TheAdvocate.com/EconomicOutlook for $20, plus fees. The summit is sponsored by ExxonMobil, Entergy Louisiana, Home Bank and Beta Land Services.