BATON ROUGE AREA
MidSouth Bank has named Layne Dodd as a vice president and commercial loan officer.
Dodd was a commercial lending relationship manager at IberiaBank and previously worked for Regions Bank and Premier Bank and for 12 years owned and managed Louisiana Title Services Inc. in Baton Rouge. Dodd has a bachelor’s degree in finance from LSU.
Trula H. Remson, architect and founding principal of Remson, Haley, Herpin Architects, has been named to the board of directors of Covington-based Resource Bank.
The 16-person firm with 10 licensed architects offers architectural and design services regionally. The Bogalusa native graduated from LSU's College of Design.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Chad C. Vosburg has been named vice president of construction services for Metairie-based architectural, engineering and construction management firm ECM Consultants Inc., which also has offices in Baton Rouge and Houston.
Vosburg was District 61 administrator at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, where he worked for 25 years. He was responsible for maintenance operations, construction, special projects and emergency response operations in a nine-parish area. The lifelong New Roads resident has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from LSU.
Lisa Jennings, executive director of the Westbank Business & Industrial Association, has been elected chairman of the board of Jefferson Dollars for Scholars for the 2018-2019 school year.
Other officers are Vice Chairs of Scholarships Eric Bosch and Bob Ebberman; Vice Chair of the School Drive Sallie Arnoult; Vice Chairs of Special Events Dr. Jane Miller and Karen Villavaso; and Vice Chair of Finance Liz Scheer.
Jefferson Dollars for Scholars provides scholarships and academic support to public school students in Jefferson Parish.
AROUND LOUISIANA
David L. Callecod, president of Lafayette General Health, has been elected chair of the Louisiana Hospital Association board of trustees.
James E. Cathey Jr., chief executive emeritus of North Oaks Health System in Hammond, previously was chair. Phyllis L. Peoples, president and chief executive officer of Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, is chair-elect; and Parker A. Templeton, president and chief executive officer of Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, treasurer.
Newly elected at-large trustees from south Louisiana for two-year terms are Dana D. Williams, CEO of Jennings American Legion Hospital; and Michele Kidd Sutton, president and CEO of North Oaks Health System in Hammond.
Re-elected from the area to a second term as district trustees are Bayou District, Mary Ellen Pratt, president and CEO of St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher; New Orleans District, Warner L. Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health System in New Orleans; and Southwest District, Scott M. Smith, Louisiana market CEO for LifePoint Health, who oversees Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte and Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.
The new members join executive council members Bobby Savoie, of Baton Rouge; Carl Drichta, of Metairie; Alfred Doucette, of Lake Charles; Omar Aziz, of New Orleans; and Ammon L. Miller, of New Orleans.
The Louisiana State Bar Association presented its Outstanding Young Lawyer Award to Loren D. Shanklin, a partner in the Baton Rouge firm Smith Shanklin Sosa LLC; Bat P. Sullivan Jr. Chair’s Award to Kristi Wagley Richard, a member in the Baton Rouge office of McGlinchey Stafford PLLC and adjunct instructor of business law and sports law at LSU; Honorable Michaelle Pitard Wynne Professionalism Award to Stuart R. Breaux, an associate in the Lafayette law firm Becker & Hebert LLC and assistant city-parish attorney; Pro Bono Award to Jonathan T. Jarrett, founder of The Jarrett Firm in Lafayette; and Service to the Public Award to the Baton Rouge Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Section for its participation in a Trunk or Treat Project and also the Service to the Bar Award for its 19th JDC Civil Law Day CLE at the 19th Judicial District courthouse.
Slidell City Clerk of Court Sherry Philips has been elected president of the Louisiana City Court Clerks Association board of directors for a two-year term.
Other newly-installed officers are vice president Tonia Deleon, Bogalusa City Court; secretary Elzie Alford Jr., Baton Rouge City Court; treasurer Guy Recotta, Hammond City Court; and historian Yvette Salvatierra, Rayne City Court.
Louisiana Bar Foundation President W. Michael Street, a partner of Watson, McMillian & Street in Monroe, has appointed chairs to community partnership panels and committees.
Acadiana panel appointee is Shannon Seiler Dartez, of Glenn Armentor Law Corp. in Lafayette.
Capital area appointees are Linda Law Clark, an attorney with DeCuir, Clark & Adams LLP in Baton Rouge, capital area panel; Russell Jones, professor of law at Southern University Law in Baton Rouge, education committee; Harry J. “Skip” Philips Jr., an attorney with Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP, communications committee; Matthew R. Richards, an attorney with the law firm Johnson Rhaman & Thomas/LWCC in Baton Rouge, co-chair Kids’ Chance scholarship committee.
New Orleans area appointees are Paula A. Ates, of Paula A. Ates & Associates in Saint Rose, greater Orleans panel; Alan G. Brackett, of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett LCC in New Orleans, development committee; Christopher K. Ralston, an attorney Phelps Dunbar LLP in New Orleans, grants committee and budget/investment committee; Sherry Watters, of counsel with O'Bryon & Schnabel APLC in New Orleans, co-chair of the Kids’ Chance scholarship committee; Patricia Bonneaum of Bonneau Law Group in Mandeville, north shore panel.
Teresa D. King, an attorney in Houma, is on the bayou region panel.
The Louisiana County Agricultural Agents Association elected Blair Hebert, extension agent in Iberia Parish; Sara Shields, extension agent in Pointe Coupee Parish; Lee Faulk, extension agent in Claiborne Parish; Jeremy Hebert, extension agent in Acadia Parish; and Bobby Soileau, director of Ag Leadership Development.
Board members elected from south Louisiana districts are Central/Southwest, Dan Devenport, Lafayette Parish; Stuart Gauthier, St. Martin Parish; and Todd Fontenot, Evangeline Parish; and Southeast, Will Afton, St. Tammany Parish; Al Orgeron, St. James Parish; and André Brock, St. John Parish.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the appointment of John J. Morgan, of Crowley, and Chad R. Becnel, of Gonzales, to the Federal Grain Inspection Service’s grain inspection advisory committee for two years.
Established in 1981, the advisory committee represents the interests of all segments of the U.S. grain industry from producer to exporter. The 15-member committee typically includes grain processors, merchandisers, handlers, exporters, consumers, grain inspection agencies and scientists.