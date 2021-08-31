Nearly a quarter of a million homes and businesses in metro Baton Rouge remained without power Tuesday, with more than one million customers out across the state.
Power companies said power is likely to be out for an extended period because of worse than expected damage, but were not offering specific timelines for repairs. They said it could take several more days to assess the full extent of the damage.
The widespread outages have greatly complicated almost everything.
For instance, refinery shutdowns in advance of Hurricane Ida have halted at least 1.5 million barrels of crude oil production in southeast Louisiana. Many of those refineries, including the Marathon refinery in Garyville, Valero’s two refineries, Shell Norco have not yet restarted.
At a press conference Tuesday, Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Prairieville, said one industry official told him that the instability caused by the lack of electrical power was slowing the startup of some refineries.
Drawing on figures from Entergy and Demco, the main utility companies in the metro area, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber calculated that more than 63% of all utility customers in the area did not have power, slightly better than the 65% who were without power Monday.
Livingston and Ascension parishes were the hardest hit, with nearly 82% of customers still without electricity. In East Baton Rouge, about 58% of customers didn't have power.
According to Entergy, about 156,000 customers were without power at 3 p.m. Tuesday. That includes just over 101,000 customers in East Baton Rouge, 35,000 in Ascension and 20,000 in Livingston were without power.
Demco reported Tuesday morning that more than 85,000 customers were without power, including about 33,500 in Livingston, 24,500 in East Baton Rouge and 12,500 in Ascension.
Customers obsessed over online outage maps, hoping their home or business would no longer appear red.
Representatives of Entergy and Demco, however, urged caution when interpreting those maps.
“What you are seeing on the map is our power grid and not individual houses or businesses,” said David Freese, an Entergy spokesman.
The maps show when power reaches a residential area, but not necessarily that every home is back online.
David Latona, a spokesman with Demco, said in some cases there are obstructions, such as a downed tree, that are still blocking access to power for a home or a handful of homes in a subdivision. Sometimes the obstacle is simple.
“Sometimes your whole home’s breaker has tripped,” Latona said, saying that flipping it back should fix the problem.
Freese said there are a range of post-storm problems at individual homes, such as when the “meter pan is ripped off the home," that prevent the power from flowing anew.
“There are times when we have brought power back to a neighborhood and they can’t safely receive it until the house is safe to receive power,” Freese said.
Another restoration annoyance is you can regain power only to lose it again, perhaps briefly, perhaps for an extended period of time.
Latona said sometimes crews will cut power to one area while restoring power to another.
“That is something we are going to do,” he said.
Freese said Entergy crews do the same. Sometimes the damage is more severe than originally anticipated. And he said that they need to keep their people safe.
“We don’t want them to fire up their chainsaws and start their work around energized equipment,” he said.
Freese said the complexity of restoring power after a major storm makes it hard for the utility to say more quickly to its customers.
“It is really difficult to describe it down to the neighborhood and the street level,” Freese said.
Freeze said the utility company’s ability to update customers quickly is steadily improving over time.
“I’m hopeful that in the near future in the Baton Rouge area we’re able to tell people the timeline for when they will be restored,” he said.
Both Freeze and Latona say that if your power is not yet restored, and you wonder if you’ve been lost in the shuffle, to go ahead and call it in.
“I always encourage people, if you feel uncertain, make that report,” Latona said. “It’s so easy. I do that at my own home.”
Staff writers Kristen Mosbrucker and David Mitchell contributed to this report.