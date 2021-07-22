A Covington-based swimming pool business supplier saw significant sales and profits once again during second quarter as demand in the industry continues to surge across the nation.

Pool Corp. generated net sales of $1.7 billion during second quarter this year, up from $1.2 billion one year ago during the same time frame. Likewise, the company which sells swimming pool suppliers to independent distributors across the nation, saw its net income increase to $259.6 million, up from $157.5 million which is a 65% jump.

Earnings per share increased to $6.37 during second quarter up from $3.87 during the same time period in 2020.

"Demand remains high," said Peter D. Arvan, CEO of Pool Corp. in a news release.

As such, the company has been adding new sales centers as customers continue to invest in outdoor recreation at home from renovation to maintenance alongside new pools.

The company completed two acquisitions during second quarter.

Operating expenses, which includes selling and administrative costs, also grew by 27% between second quarter this year and second quarter 2020 to $213.1 million.

After an accounting standards update the business had a tax benefit of $7.7 million up from $6.2 million one year before.

The company paid down some of its debt which stood at $423.1 million at the end of second quarter, down $15.7 million from one year prior.

Pool Corp. estimates its annual earnings will be higher than previously projected, closer to between $13.75 per share and $14.25 per share compared to up to $12.60 per share.

"We believe that the strong demand trends and pipeline of projects will continue through the remainder of the year and beyond," Arvan said.

Demand for swimming pools was strong in Baton Rouge, the city-parish issued permits to 281 homeowners in 2020, which was 62% higher compared to 2019. As it was in New Orleans, the city issued permits to 227 homeowners, which was a 38% hike compared to 2019.

Read more about swimming pool construction trends in Baton Rouge below and New Orleans-area trends here.

Data reporter Missy Wilkinson contributed to this story.

