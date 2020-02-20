Harb’s Oasis, a longtime Baton Rouge garden center that closed at the end of 2019, is reopening as a weekly market featuring farmers, artists, crafts makers and food sellers.
The Market at the Oasis is set to open March 7, said owner Charbel Harb. Thirty-five paid vendors have agreed to lease space in and outside the building, selling items such as jewelry, magnetic toys, plants, soaps and fresh produce. He expects about 50 vendors will be on board when the market launches.
“This is something that southeast Baton Rouge really needs,” Harb said, "not another office building with storage in the back."
The setup at the market will be similar to the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market, which is held downtown every Saturday morning. Food trucks and live music also will be featured.
Facebook groups have been set up for the market and its vendors.
Harb said he spent between $10,000 to $15,000 on renovating the property at 13827 Coursey Blvd. for the market, removing sprinklers, leveling the property and creating additional parking.
The market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays, but some of the vendors who lease space in the market may stay open later or have additional hours during the week.
“I’m retired but I’m providing space for them,” Harb said.
Harb’s Oasis flirted with closing in 2017, when Charbel and Ruth Harb put the business up for sale and said they were closing day-to-day operations until a buyer could be found. In early 2018, it was announced that Jerry and Lindsay All were buying the business, but the new owners were unable to turn around the business and it shut down at the end of last year.