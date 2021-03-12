The former Wyndham Garden hotel near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Bluebonnet Boulevard has been sold.
Mani Hospitality LLC of Baton Rouge purchased the property at 5600 Bluebonnet for $100, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office Friday. The seller was local developer Mike Wampold.
Mani Hospitality is represented by local hotel owner Shardulsinh Sayania, who is affiliated with the Studio 6 motel in Port Allen and the Days Inn by Wyndham in Rayne.
The Wyndham Garden hotel is currently closed. In December 2019, Wampold said he planned on rebranding the 120 room property because he wasn’t getting much support from the parent company.
Wampold bought the hotel in July 2011 for $2.3 million. Back then, the hotel was branded as a Quality Suites. But after an extensive renovation, the hotel was rebranded as a Wyndham Garden in November 2012.