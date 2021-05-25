Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees has rejoined the team at Waitr.

Brees, who originally invested in the Lafayette-based food delivery service in 2017, has a new partnership with the company. Details were not announced.

“I have always been a fan of the Louisiana based Waitr brand and believe strongly in their team. I’m excited to be back on board and looking forward to doing my part to help Waitr continue to grow throughout the country,” Brees said in a statement.

The company said the new deal will help Waitr with restaurant partners. Brees and his wife, Brittany, are investors in Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. He’s also a co-owner of Smalls Sliders and a franchise owner for Dunkin’ Donuts and Jimmy John's.

Getting Brees back will also help Waitr strengthen ties with Louisiana communities.

“In addition to his athletic prowess, Drew has a tremendous amount of business experience, an equally impressive amount of restaurant experience and, just as important, a caring spirit,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Waitr. “With those things in mind, there is no better person to partner with when you’re talking about serving the Louisiana community.”