South Africa-based energy and chemical business Sasol Ltd. said Thursday its ethoxylates unit inside the Lake Charles chemical complex achieved "beneficial" operations, which means the unit sustained production at set specifications for at least 72 hours.

The ethoxylates unit products are sold to local and global customers for the production of detergents, cleaners, agricultural chemicals, plastic additives, textile industry, personal care items, and paints and coatings. The unit is expected to have the capacity of 100,000 tons of ethoxylates each year.

The unit is the fourth out of seven to reach this stage of operation at the Lake Charles site.

Sasol already achieved the same milestone for its separate ethylene glycol plant and its linear low-density polyethylene unit in 2019.

The Lake Charles complex was considered 98% constructed as of December 2019. The total cost was $12.5 billion. The original estimate in 2014 before the project started was $8.9 billion, but the cost steadily increased over the years.

The company expects two more units at Lake Charles — the Ziegler alcohols and alumina and Guerbet alcohols plants — to begin operations in fourth-quarter 2020.

On Jan. 13, there was a fire at the company's Lake Charles complex inside its low-density polyethylene unit, which had not yet reached beneficial operations at the time of the incident. Sasol is still investigating the cause, extent of damage and how long it may take to repair.

The unit was in "final stages of commissioning and startup" when the fire happened, according to Sasol. It was shut down and the three other units under construction were not impacted.

Sasol sees the Lake Charles chemical plant as a step toward more integrated manufacturing, which spans from ethane to ethylene and alcohols in addition to surfactants that are commonly used in cleaning supplies.

Ethylene glycols are often used in clothing, such as in polyester fiber but also as a raw material in antifreeze and coolants for automobiles.

As of July 2019, Sasol already had 1,100 employees in Lake Charles — about 400 of whom worked at an older plant — in addition to 700 new workers.

